Birmingham stabbing: Boy, 15, arrested over city centre brawl
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after violence broke out in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to violence involving "a number of people" on the Priory Queensway at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and the incident was thought to have been an isolated one, police said.
CCTV footgate had already been reviewed and officers were "urgently trying to identify the suspects", the West Midlands force added.
Det Sgt Laurence Green said: "The area was really busy with shoppers at the time and we know hundreds of people in the area at the time saw what happened."
Det Sgt Green urged any witnesses to contact police as soon as possible.
