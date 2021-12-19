West Midlands PCSO sells handmade toys to fund community Christmas tree
A keen knitting police worker has helped fund her community's Christmas tree by selling her creations.
PCSO Steph King, from West Midlands Police, worked with other volunteers after it emerged there would be no tree in Cradley Heath, West Midlands.
She knitted dozens of toys which were then sold by a craft shop in the market to raise the money needed for a tree.
The tree has since been put up on the high street and decorated by volunteers.
West Midlands Police said PSCO King, who has worked with the force for 14 years, was "passionate about [Cradley Heath] and the people".
