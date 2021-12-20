Man charged over homophobic attack in Birmingham
A man has been charged over a homophobic attack after a wine bottle was thrown at the head of another man.
John-Paul Kesseler was walking home hand-in-hand with a man in Birmingham's Gay Village when he was attacked in the early hours of 10 October.
Both were then also struck with a wooden pole, said West Midlands Police.
Usman Murtza, 29, from Tipton has been charged with two counts of assault and possessing an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 12 January.
Mr Kesseler was treated in hospital for a laceration to his eyebrow and bruising to his elbow before doctors discharged him.
