Ethan Adams: Boy fighting cancer made honorary police cadet
- Published
A four-year-old boy, diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, has been made an honorary police cadet.
Ethan Adams, from Brownhills, West Midlands, was given the VIP treatment by the Wolverhampton Cadets unit based at The Royal School.
It was "such a brilliant surprise for him", his mother Laura said.
The trip came on the same day the family had learned his stage four Burkitt Leukaemia had gone into remission, they said.
The unit had officially closed for Christmas but Cdr Daz Moore organised for the hall to be opened last Monday for a final meeting after learning about the youngster's "fascination with police and police vehicles", West Midlands Police said.
He was picked up in a police van and driven to meet the teenage cadets along with serving officers and police dogs.
His father Carl said he was "just so excited".
His mother added: "Ethan had the most fabulous night. It was such a brilliant surprise for him and he hasn't stopped talking about it since.
"It was an emotional day and this was the perfect ending."
Cdr Moore paid tribute to the volunteer cadets, adding: "It made me really emotional. So many of the cadets wanted to come and take part, some of them had even brought him presents."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk