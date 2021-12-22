Birmingham abuse survivor helps others through fitness classes
A domestic violence survivor is helping other women recovering from abuse by offering free fitness and wellbeing classes.
Sadie Jones set up the social enterprise She Beasts in Birmingham in January following her own experiences.
She uses the proceeds from her regular classes to help women living in refuges to rebuild their lives.
One woman who has been part of the programme said it had changed her life.
She Beasts offers fitness coaching for women across the city, with the money raised providing free classes for women's refuges.
Ms Jones, who has previously been a sprinter, kickboxer and bodybuilder, said she had a "traumatic childhood" as her mother went through domestic violence.
"You would have thought having seen that as a child and having lived in children's homes and hostels that I would have avoided that but I didn't.
"I then also was in an abusive relationship, I had a baby as a teenager," she said.
"When you go to a refuge, very often you have got nothing, you've fled an environment where in some instances your life is at risk.
"For somebody to then go from that and be able to join group sessions or to talk about your experience it is a complete transformation."
Member Terri Walsh said she was subjected to "threats and name-calling" during her emotionally abusive relationship but said being given an apprenticeship to work with She Beasts has changed her life.
"The person I was even three months ago to the person I am now is just such a difference.
"I don't feel like I have to dilute myself to be around all these women, it is inspiring."
