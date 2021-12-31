New Year Honours 2022: Lynne Baird honoured for bleed kit campaign
- Published
A mother who campaigns for kits to aid stabbing victims has been appointed an MBE in the New Year Honours.
Daniel Baird, 26, was murdered when a dispute between two groups of men spilled outside the Forge Tavern in Digbeth, Birmingham, in July 2017.
His mother Lynne set up the Daniel Baird Foundation in his memory, which campaigns for potentially lifesaving bleed kits to be made accessible.
The 65-year-old said the MBE was "brilliant".
"I didn't believe it," she said.
I thought it was a joke... it still hasn't really sunk in actually, it is delightful.
"It is brilliant to be recognised, not that I expected it."
Mrs Baird has spent more than two years campaigning for the roll-out of the kits which she believes could have prevented her son from dying.
They include items such as a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket.
Originally launched in the West Midlands, the foundation started by raising £12,000 which went toward making Birmingham the first UK city to have bleed-control kits and specialist first-aid training rolled out in pubs, schools, shops and other venues.
They are now across the West Midlands, as well as in locations in Glasgow and London.
In October 2020 she won the Regional Fundraiser of the Year in the West Midlands in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain awards.
"I don't see [the honour] as being for me, I see it as being for Daniel because it wouldn't have happened if it hadn't have been for Daniel, that's what it is all about," she said.
Other honours recipients from Birmingham and the Black Country include:
- Galal Yafai, 29, of Solihull, becomes an MBE for services to boxing. He is a Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist
- Clare Dickens, 38, a senior lecturer in nursing studies and mental health at the University of Wolverhampton. She is made an MBE for services to education and improving suicide awareness
- Seamus Gaynor, 63, from Birmingham, company secretary of The Birmingham Children's Trust. He is appointed an MBE for services to children's social care and education
- Richard David Port, 30, from Stourbridge. The solicitor of George Green and Company, in Cradley Heath, becomes an MBE for services to victims of domestic abuse
- Maxine Espley, 55, from Sutton Coldfield. The executive director of care and support at Green Square Accord is appointed an MBE for services to health and social care
- Tully Alicia Jacqueline Kearney, from Walsall, is appointed an MBE for services to swimming
- Narinderjit Dhandwar, of Walsall, a business relationship manager at Barclays, is appointed an MBE for services to the business and financial sectors in the West Midlands during Covid-19
- Peter Oldham, of Walsall, the county vice president of Tame Valley Birmingham Scouts, is appointed an MBE for service to scouting in the West Midlands
- Kathryn Mary Beale, of Bilston, is awarded a BEM for services to the communities of Dudley and Sandwell, particularly during Covid-19
- Adill Hadi, of Birmingham, a senior youth worker at Concord Youth Centre in Yardley, is awarded a BEM for services to vulnerable young people during Covid-19
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk