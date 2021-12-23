Woman arrested after girl, 3, hurt in Yardley crash
A woman has been arrested after a three-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries when their car hit a fence and rolled over in Birmingham.
The 22-year-old driver was treated for a head injury after the crash in Church Road, Yardley, at about 22:30 GMT on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.
She was held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Sgt Julie Lyman said: "This is a tragic incident and we are supporting the family of the little girl."
The officer added: "If anyone saw what happened or has dashcam footage, and has not spoken to us, I would ask them to get in touch.
"We would also ask people not to speculate about what happened at this stage until we have completed a full investigation."
