Birmingham City Council offers free taxis to vaccine hubs
Free taxis are to be made available to take some people to get their Covid vaccinations.
Birmingham City Council announced the service for residents with mobility issues or who face financial or practical barriers to using public transport.
In partnership with the NHS and TOA Taxis, people will get a free ride to their nearest vaccination centre.
Birmingham has one of the lowest rates of vaccine uptake in England.
By 22 December, just 67% of those aged 12 and over had their first dose and only 59% had received two doses.
London, which has so far suffered the most in the UK from the spread of the Omicron variant, has the lowest vaccination rate in England. In some boroughs, including Westminster, only 61% of people have had a jab.
In recent weeks, Birmingham has seen an increase in positive Covid cases. The latest official figures show there were 7,103 new infections in the seven days up to 19 December.
That is a 57% increase week-on-week and represents more than double the number of cases when restrictions were introduced in England at Christmas 2020.
The free taxi scheme, nicknamed the Birmingham Jab Cab, has been funded by the NHS and will be available to people needing their first, second, or booster vaccination.
"We know there are many citizens who are keen to get their vaccination but are struggling to get to a site due to mobility problems, lack of assistance or financial barriers," council leader Ian Ward said.
"Nobody should be in the position where they cannot get a life-saving jab because of any of these issues so this it is great news that this service is up and running."
