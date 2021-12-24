Woman and boy, five, hurt in Cannock car-flip crash
A five-year-old boy was hurt when two cars collided causing one to flip on to its roof and trap a woman underneath.
The child and the 33-year-old woman were pedestrians on the A34 Bridgetown Island in Cannock when a Skoda Fabia and Toyota Hilux crashed on Thursday.
The Toyota ended up on its roof, with firefighters helping the two casualties before they were taken to hospital.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
The suspect, from Wolverhampton, remains in custody, Staffordshire Police says.
The boy, who suffered minor injuries in the collision at about 18:20 GMT, remains in hospital where the woman is said to be in a stable condition.
