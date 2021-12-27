Man dies after Christmas Day police chase on foot
A man has died in hospital after being chased and detained by police on Christmas Day.
West Midlands Police said the man became unwell after "a brief foot chase" in the Kings Norton area of Birmingham at about 01:40 GMT.
The force said officers had responding to reports of suspicious activity in the area. The man died a short time after arriving at hospital.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed.
A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is due to take place and the force's own Professional Standards Department will also investigate.
