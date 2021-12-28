Man shot while sitting in car in Walsall
- Published
A man has been shot while sitting in a car in Walsall.
The 23-year-old was in a car park on Walker Road in Bloxwich when he was shot just after 20:00 GMT on Monday.
He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged, West Midlands Police said.
"We understand incidents of this nature are shocking and we will thoroughly investigate all lines of inquiry," a spokesperson for the force said.
The area has been sealed off for forensic investigations and officers have been carrying out extra patrols, the force added.
