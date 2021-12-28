Two men found injured inside Birmingham house
- Published
Two men are in a serious condition in hospital after being found injured at a house in Birmingham.
Emergency crews were called to an address in Hawthorn Road at about 16:30 GMT on Boxing Day.
The pair were found inside with serious injuries and taken to hospital, West Midlands Police said.
Detectives are trying to establish how the men were injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
