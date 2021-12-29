Panto actor's fear at filling in for Covid-struck colleague
- Published
Comedian and actor Johnny Mac says he was "terrified" about stepping in for a Birmingham pantomime star who had tested positive for Covid-19.
Matt Slack had been appearing in Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Birmingham Hippodrome but revealed he had Covid on 27 December.
He said his "mate" Johnny Mac was standing in for him at short notice.
Mr Mac said it had been an "amazing experience" and thanked people for making him welcome.
"I was absolutely terrified at points of things coming in at the last minute, but what an amazing experience. I can't thank the people of Birmingham and the West Midlands enough for giving me the encouragement and their warmth," he told BBC Radio WM
I’m so sorry everyone. In 20 years of panto I’ve never taken a single show off but now as disappointing as it is I don’t have a choice. Please show my mate Johnny Mac @meetthemacs the love and support you’ve always shown me. I’m beyond gutted but WILL see you all very soon 💙 https://t.co/dFjQAtt7xU— Matt Slack 💙 (@TheMattSlack) December 27, 2021
"I'm a big fan of Matt Slack and the Birmingham pantomime.
"Usually my show in Scotland finishes about two weeks earlier and I always come and watch the Birmingham panto - I've been coming down for about 10 years and I just love it."
Mr Mac said he had been in touch with his colleague since taking on his role.
"We've been texting back and forth. It's been so lovely," he said.
"He's said he's so happy it's me and that the show can go on."
After new restrictions were brought in earlier this month making audiences wear a face covering and show a Covid passport, Mr Slack appealed to people to not be put off and still go to see shows.
He is continuing to isolate and said shows would be affected until 30 December.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk