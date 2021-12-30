Man dies in Wolverhampton flat fire
A man has died after a fire broke out at a home in Wolverhampton in the early hours of Thursday.
Fire crews were initially called to the second-floor flat on Dickens Road at about 01:00 GMT, said West Midlands Fire Service.
The male was rescued from the bedsit, but died at the scene, a spokesman for the fire service said.
Crews remain at the property and investigators are trying piece together how the blaze started.
