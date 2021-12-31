Shootings prompt armed response at Birmingham hospital
Two teenagers have been injured in a shooting in Birmingham.
The pair arrived at City Hospital with gunshot wounds just before 22:00 GMT on Thursday, said West Midlands Police. They were dropped off by car.
Armed officers were called to the scene and Aberdeen Street, outside the hospital, was closed for a time.
It is thought the shots were fired elsewhere in the city. The injuries to the teenagers are not thought to be life-threatening.
The situation was alarming for people at the hospital, police said.
"This was an alarming incident for people at the hospital, but we would like to reassure visitors, patients and hospital workers that the hospital was not the target of this attack," the force said in a statement.
Detectives are now speaking to the youths, both in their late teens, to establish what happened.
