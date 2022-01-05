Birmingham car workshop destroyed in severe fire
- Published
A car repair workshop has been destroyed after a fire broke out shortly after midnight.
Emergency services were called to Wellington Street in Winson Green, Birmingham, at about 00:50 GMT.
West Midlands Fire Service said nobody was injured in the blaze which fully consumed the single-storey building.
Operations are being scaled back after it was brought under control at about 04:00, however nearby Foundry Lane remains closed.
The cause is under investigation, the fire service said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.