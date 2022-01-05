Keir Starmer: "There has got to be change" at Sandwell Council
- Published
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said "there has got to be change" at an under-fire local authority.
But he also said the new leader of Sandwell Council "knows what needs to be done".
Sir Keir also ruled out an internal party investigation into the conduct of members of the Labour-run council.
Several councillors have faced allegations of misconduct in recent years, and there have been calls for the government to step in.
Kerrie Carmichael is its sixth leader since 2018.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service at the Energy Innovation Centre in Tyseley, Mr Starmer said: "The new leader knows it's very important that she brings about change. She knows what the challenge is. I think she's up for that challenge. She knows what needs to be done.
"It'll take time, but she and I both know that there's got to be change and she knows that it's her job to deliver that."
Ms Carmichael was appointed unopposed in December, replacing the previous leader Rajbir Singh, following his resignation.
In April, Mr Starmer said it was clear the council was "making changes" after a series of allegations following the 2016 Wragge report.
But a few months later, the prime minister said an investigation into the governance of the council "may be needed" following the resignation of Mr Singh.
The council is also looking for its fourth chief executive since 2016.
