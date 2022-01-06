Birmingham riding charity launches fundraiser to feed horses
A charity that gives disadvantaged children riding lessons has launched a fundraiser to feed its horses.
Summerfield Stables in Birmingham kickstarted the campaign with special guest Martin Clunes, actor and president of The British Horse Society.
The stables are mainly ran by volunteers and part-time staff and was hit hard by Covid lockdowns.
Volunteer Georgina Urwin said their aim was to raise £20,000 to cover the annual cost of feeding the animals.
The charity found itself under immense pressure during the first lockdown in March 2020, she said.
"How do you furlough staff when you have animals to care for?" said Miss Urwin.
"If we can get the feed covered, we will be able to focus on our other work."
The stables look after 26 horses in Yardley Wood, with young riders also coming from Hall Green, Balsall Heath, Kings Heath and Billesley.
Set up in 1970 by Miss Urwin's mother Roslyn Ted-Urwin, it aims to be as inclusive as possible of children with both mental and physical disabilities.
The charity also works with a variety of children who struggle to achieve in mainstream education.
Mrs Ted-Urwin wasn't able to have a horse when she was younger, her daughter said.
"When she did get a horse, she wanted to give others the opportunities she didn't get," she added.
Summerfield Stables also put young people through British Horsing Society qualifications, which can lead to university and employment opportunities.
Miss Urwin said the visit from Mr Clunes and chief executive James Hick of the British Horse Society was "amazing".
A Go Fund Me page has now been set up to try and achieve their goal.
