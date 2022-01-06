Sport Relief to partner 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Sport Relief has agreed a partnership with the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
It will organise a series of events and activities in the run-up to the games and Sport Relief content will be shown in BBC broadcasts.
Sport Relief will also become the third official Birmingham 2022 charity partners, alongside United By 2022 Legacy Charity, and the Commonwealth Sport Foundation.
The games are due to start on 28 July.
Sport Relief is marking 20 years since it was launched by the Comic Relief charity and in that time it has raised more than £419m to support people in the UK and around the world.
Until now, it has been held every other year, but said it now wanted to start fundraising every year.
Sir Lenny Henry, Comic Relief co-founder, said: "This year is going to be such an incredible year of sport for Birmingham, the West Midlands and the UK as a whole, and I'm so proud to see Sport Relief kicking off its new journey alongside such a highly-anticipated sporting event."
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Vice Chair of the Commonwealth Sport Foundation, added: "This partnership with Sport Relief provides a special opportunity to create a lasting impact and legacy from the 11-day competition."
