Vigil held for former community venue ahead of demolition
- Published
A vigil has been held outside a former ballroom that is due to be demolished to make way for housing.
The Tower Ballroom, in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham, opened as a skating rink in 1827 and campaigners have said it should be replaced with a new community facility.
The city council said the land was "much-needed" for family housing.
It said any future development would be sustainable and respect the nearby nature reserve.
After its life as a skating rink came to an end, the building was turned into a dance venue, and also held sport and music events before closing in 2017.
A date has not yet been set for demolition, but it is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
Artist and campaigner Iris Bertz said the building had been a "deeply significant" working class venue and called for it to be replaced with a cultural centre
Other people in the area called for it to be preserved as a community venue or turned into a park.
Local resident Gavin Rogers said: "This is a perfect opportunity to create something that's an outdoor centre, for humans and nature to be together and keep that spirit alive of roller skating and dancing and communal being and being happy and I think that's definitely something we need after this pandemic."
Environmental activist and artist Vik Chandla said: "There's so many flats being built across the city, there's a lot of public spaces being snapped up and used for that purpose, whereas there's not enough space being used for greenery, for public parks.
"We're kind of really losing out on these opportunities and this is an opportunity and this could be brilliant."
Birmingham City Council said it had undertaken "extensive public engagement on the masterplan".
"This includes establishing a Community Partnership Forum, where representatives from the local community have engaged in redrafting the masterplan to ensure it better aligns with the community's vision," it said.
