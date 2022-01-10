The Electric: Old Birmingham cinema sets reopening date
One of England's oldest cinemas will reopen on 21 January after being closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets go on sale for films at Birmingham's 113-year-old art deco The Electric on Tuesday.
New owner Kevin Markwick took possession of the building in November.
Kenneth Branagh's latest film Belfast would be the first to be shown, the cinema said.
The venue tweeted it could not wait to see a "wonderous look on everyone's faces when they get back".
The cinema, built on a converted taxi rank on Station Street, showed its first silent movie on 27 December 1909. It is believed to be the oldest working cinema in the UK.
It showed adult movies in the 70s and moved to mainstream and art house films before closing in March 2020.
Writing on the cinema's website, Mr Markwick, who runs an independent cinema in East Sussex, said the new venture was going to be "quite an adventure".
The venue will be managed by his daughter Katie Marwick who describes the venue as a "very exciting bit of cinema history".
