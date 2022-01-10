Jack Dromey: Minute's silence in Commons for Labour MP
- Published
A minute's silence has been observed in the Commons to remember MP Jack Dromey.
The shadow minister and member for Erdington died suddenly in his Birmingham constituency flat on Friday.
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle led MPs in paying tribute to Mr Dromey at the start of business on Monday.
"I know honourable members in all parts of the House will join me in mourning the loss of our colleague and extending our sympathy to the honourable member's family and friends," he said to MPs.
Sir Lindsay also told the House there would be a formal opportunity to pay tribute to Mr Dromey "at a later date, to be determined in consultation with the family".
Defence minister Leo Docherty opened defence questions by associating himself with the Speaker's tribute, and expressed his "deepest sympathy" to Mr Dromey's wife - Labour MP Harriet Harman - and the rest of his family.
The father-of-three had represented Birmingham Erdington since 2010. He is understood to have died from natural causes, having contributed to a Parliament debate as recently as Thursday.
Labour's shadow defence secretary John Healey said: "He touched everyone he worked with, everyone has a proud moment of reflection of Jack Dromey's story and our House and our politics are the poorer without him this week."
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace added: "I shall remember Jack with his trademark mac that he often wore and never changed, and also his well-crafted arguments, often against the government, but nevertheless making a strong, often powerful point."
