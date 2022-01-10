Three murder arrests over Birmingham 'fight' death
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following reports of people fighting.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to Shenley Lane in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at 12:30 GMT on Sunday.
On arrival, officers found a 71-year-old man in cardiac arrest and began first aid before paramedics took over, but he later died.
The suspects remain in custody while investigations continue.
Among them are a 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder, plus a 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman both arrested on suspicion of murder and affray.
Det Insp Ranjit Sangha said: "We've a team of detectives working hard to understand what happened [on Sunday].
"That includes who was involved, what roles they played and why they were fighting.
"We know there was a fight and passers-by seem to have tried to calm the situation down.
"If you were one of those people and haven't yet spoken to us, please get in touch."
He urged people living in the area to check CCTV and any drivers who may have been in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk