Aldridge daughter's appeal for letters to Covid isolating mum
Hundreds of people have answered an appeal to write to an 80-year-old woman isolating with coronavirus.
Jude Butler, from Aldridge in the West Midlands, said her mother Anne loved letters and had been feeling lonely at home since contracting Covid-19.
"Mum's a firm believer in writing letters," she said, so she was inspired to post a call-out on social media.
Since appealing on Friday, Anne Mitchell has received more than 20 letters with dozens more on the way.
While not suffering too badly with her health, Ms Butler said her mother had been struggling with the loneliness that Covid brings for those living on their own.
"She was really disappointed that she had to isolate," the daughter said, but had been "feeling a lot better" after receiving the letters.
"If she's got all these letters and cards, it'll just be something she can sit and read through in an evening."
She said her mother had loved writing as long as she could remember. No holiday was complete without a postcard and letters would always be sent to family members living abroad in countries including New Zealand, Canada and Argentina.
She recalled how her mother would always send postcards with funny messages from her holiday caravan in Wales.
Since asking friends online to write to her mother, Ms Butler said she had shared her address with more than 100 people keen to offer their support.
