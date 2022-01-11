Plans for joint police and fire station in Redditch
Plans have been put forward for a joint police and fire station.
Proposals involve a new site, on Middle House Lane, Redditch, to be shared by West Mercia Police and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS).
The plans submitted to Redditch Borough Council also include a training area.
West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said the plan would provide the "best value for local taxpayers".
Mr Campion added: "The current police station is not fit for purpose and hasn't been for some time."
Chief Fire Officer Jon Pryce added the shared facility would "strengthen joint responses" to emergencies.
The Blue Light Hub project is supported through the government's One Public Estate (OPE) initiative, which supports projects for local services.
Supt Edward Hancox said: "A new home for West Mercia Police is much needed in Redditch and will help us to continue to deliver an excellent level of service to the communities we serve.
"Being co-located with HWFRS will further strengthen our partnership and allow us to provide the best possible response to joint incidents, and ultimately keep our communities even safer."
