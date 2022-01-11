Police patrols after cyclist found in Birmingham canal
Police patrols are taking place as part of investigations into the death of a cyclist found in a canal.
Paul Morris's body was found at about 18:15 GMT on 21 December at the junction of Ledsam Street and Ladywood Middleway in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said the 65-year-old had been seen riding his bike along the towpath shortly before.
His death is being treated as unexplained after a post-mortem examination was inconclusive.
The force said officers would be patrolling the city's canal network on Tuesday to speak to members of the public and see whether anyone had information about the death.
Det Insp Ade George said there was "very little" CCTV along the stretch of the canal and so the force was appealing for anyone who was in the area between 17:00 and 19:00 on 21 December to come forward.
He said: "There is nothing to suggest there was any foul play involved in his death, however we want to understand exactly what happened and to give his family the answers they need."
