Bearwood crash: Two dead and one seriously injured
- Published
Two men have died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash that saw their car burst into flames.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the crash had happened at the junction of Hagley Road West and Winchfield Drive, Bearwood, at 21:52 GMT on Tuesday.
The two men in their 20s who died, the driver and a passenger, were confirmed dead at the scene.
The other man, also in his 20s, needed advanced trauma care for his injuries.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.
West Midlands Police said it appeared the car had hit a lamp-post.
The ambulance service said the vehicle was on fire when paramedics arrived.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, said: "This is a devastating time for the families of the victims and we'd urge people to come to us with any footage, rather than speculate and share potentially distressing material online."
The road around the crash scene was initially closed, but reopened at 05:30 on Wednesday.
