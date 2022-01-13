Paulius Petrasiunas: Man jailed for 'senseless' murder of friend
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for murdering his friend with a hunting knife after an argument.
Paulius Petrasiunas, 24, died at the scene in the hallway of a block of flats on Chervil Rise, Heath Town, Wolverhampton, in July.
Sean Bulle, from Heath Town, fled the scene but was traced to Shrewsbury and was in possession of a bag that had traces of the victim's blood.
He was convicted of murder at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court in December.
The 23-year-old was told at the same court on Wednesday he would serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.
Bulle had initially claimed someone else attacked Mr Petrasiunas as he had suffered an epileptic seizure and came across the aftermath, West Midlands Police said.
But detectives found CCTV from the time of the incident that showed Bulle, from Clover Ley, leaving with what appeared to be the knife hidden in his jogging bottoms, the force added.
He threw it away but it was later found among a pile of rubbish with the victim's blood on it, according to police.
Bulle then changed his story saying he had been sparring with father-of-one Mr Petrasiunas with knives and then had a blackout and did not remember what happened.
Det Sgt Damian Forrest described the murder as a "senseless killing" and said the defendant appeared to have become annoyed about a call Mr Petrasiunas received and "lashed out with the hunting knife".
