Birmingham barbecue shooting: Five get life for murder
- Published
Five men have been given life sentences for murdering a man who was shot while leaving a barbecue.
Prosecutors said Abdul-Rahman Abu-Baker had been with friends in the Highgate area of Birmingham in May 2018 when he was targeted by a man waiting in a car.
It was a pre-planned attack, they said, and the defendants burned evidence afterwards.
But prosecutors added it may never be known which of the men fired the fatal shot.
The five - Abdirahman Yusuf, 23, of Aston, Birmingham; Mustafa Omar, 21, of no fixed address; Shire Omar Elmi, 24, from Glasgow; Fahmi Daahir, 23, from Nechells, Birmingham and Abdirahman Dirie, 21, of no fixed address - were sentenced after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
Daahir was told he would serve at least 27 years in prison, Yusuf and Elmi 25 years, Omar 22 years, and Dirie 21.
Prosecutors said three stolen cars had been used for the attack and had visited the scene in the days before the killing to plan it.
Phone evidence was recovered that showed the men planning the shooting and discussing how to destroy two of the cars afterwards.
Giovanni DAlessandro of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "While we may never know which of these men fired the fatal shot, the evidence indicates that all five men were willing participants in the pre-planned attack.
"Despite the substantial evidence linking them to the crime, they denied the charges, forcing Mr Abu-Baker's family to relive the tragedy of their loss through a trial."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk