Walsall's New Art Gallery displays pandemic response

Image source, Sinead Patching
Image caption,
Sinead Patching's work will be on display at New Art Gallery Walsall

Works depicting a community's response to life during the pandemic has gone on display.

New Art Gallery Walsall received work from 220 artists following an open call out in the West Midlands last year.

Thirty-two of the submissions have gone on display, considering themes such as climate change, Black Lives Matter and Brexit as well as coronavirus.

The artworks, produced by 30 local artists, will be available to view in the Community Gallery until 28 August.

Image source, Yasmin Agilah-Hood
Image caption,
Pardon the Miss by Yasmin Agilah-Hood

The gallery said the presentation "will show how artists play a vital role in helping us shape, understand and respond to current and future events".

It added it had been "incredibly important" for the gallery to support local artists "after a particularly difficult period for the arts, which has seen venues closed, projects postponed or cancelled and financial insecurity experienced by many".

Image source, DAVID ROWAN
Image caption,
The Shut Down by Mark Murphy

