Plans for 1,300 homes showcase Birmingham river
- Published
Plans for a 1,300-home development incorporating the River Rea have been put forward for Birmingham.
Two applications have been lodged for redevelopment of land to the south west of the former wholesale market, now known as Smithfield, in Digbeth.
If approved, the Warners Field site will see the river opened up, with public spaces on both banks leading to a park on Moseley Street.
The city council's leader said he was "excited" to see the plans' progress.
"So many people in Birmingham don't even know we have a river, so I am really pleased to see the work [the developer] has done with the Environment Agency over the last couple of years which will help transform the River Rea and its banks into the public asset that it can and should be for the city," Ian Ward said.
The proposals are part of a wider development that could eventually see 3,000 properties created, with the first phase including 1,351 rentable homes to be built and managed by Dandara Living
The first phase also includes the Henry Bradford Centre, designed to support start-ups and small businesses, and the Apollo Building, a hub for cycle storage, bike repairs, electric vehicle charging, residents' parking and gym facilities, with further community space and gardens proposed for the roof.
Two separate applications have been lodged with the council: A hybrid plan that would enable construction to start as soon as possible, and a second outline application for the wider masterplan that sets the context for future applications to be submitted.
