Ryan Passey: Independent review to be held over killing
An independent review is to be held into the police investigation that followed a 2017 killing of a man in a nightclub.
Ryan Passey, 24, died from a single fatal wound to the heart during a night out at Chicago's in Stourbridge.
West Midlands Police said the West Yorkshire force would carry out the review.
His family said they were happy with the decision, after meeting with the force on Friday.
Jason Cannon, from the Justice for Ryan campaign said: "What happened to Ryan was horrendous.
"Today is another big step forward in our justice for Ryan campaign and ultimately getting him, and Ryan's family, the justice they deserve."
West Midlands Police said it would continue to keep Mr Passey's family updated.
At a trial in 2018, Kobe Murray admitted stabbing Mr Passey, but said he had "pushed out" during an altercation in defence, not intending to use the knife.
A jury acquitted him of murder and manslaughter.
His family have been pursuing legal action claiming he unlawfully killed him and, at the end of last year, won a civil case against Mr Murray and were awarded almost £10,000 in damages, with a judge also ruling he must pay more than £12,000 to cover court costs.
