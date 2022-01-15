Parked car shunted into house in Northfield collision
A parked car crashed through the side of a house after it was struck by another car.
Emergency services were called to Cheverton Road in Northfield, Birmingham at 03:00 GMT on Saturday.
The occupants of the house were not hurt and there is not believed to be any serious structural damage to the property, West Midlands Police added.
The force said inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car which hit the parked vehicle, who left the scene.
It urged anyone with information to come forward.
