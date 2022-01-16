Smethwick attack: Man, 19, in critical condition after assault
A man is in a critical condition following what police have described as a "serious assault".
Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Rolfe Street in Smethwick at about 21:50 GMT on Saturday.
A 19-year-old was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.
Officers have been speaking to witnesses and checking CCTV but the force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
