Bearwood crash: Yaseen Mohammed and Mohammed Ashraf named as victims
Two men who died when their car crashed with a lamppost and burst into flames have been named.
Yaseen Mohammed, 24, and Mohammed Ashraf, 28, were killed at the junction of Hagley Road West and Winchfield Drive, Bearwood, last week.
The friends, from Worcester, were travelling in a Toyota Yaris when it crashed near Lightwoods Park at about 21:55 GMT on 12 January.
A third man in his 20s remains in hospital with serious injuries.
West Midlands Police said Mr Mohammed and Mr Ashraf's deaths were "extremely tragic and has had a profound impact not only on their families but also their friends".
Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and urged any witnesses to get in touch.
