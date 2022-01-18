Erdington: Man held after woman found collapsed at home
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found collapsed at her home.
The 55-year-old victim suffered a fractured skull and is in a critical condition in hospital.
She was discovered by police at her home on Gravelly Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, on Sunday evening.
The 29-year-old suspect, who police said was known to the victim, was arrested a short while later and remains in police custody.
A police presence remains in place at the scene while forensic examinations are carried out.
The West Midlands force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.