Walsall councillor Sean Coughlan denies sex offences against children
A former council leader has pleaded not guilty to sex offences against children.
Sean Coughlan, 65, from Willenhall, denies attempting to cause a female aged 13 or over to engage in a penetrative sexual activity.
Appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court, he also denied attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
The Labour councillor on Walsall Council is alleged to have offended between August and December last year.
The Willenhall South representative spoke only to answer the charges and confirm his name, address and date of birth, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A trial has been set for 18 July, while a pre-trial review is due on 18 February.
Mr Coughlan was elected as a councillor in 1995. During his career, he became deputy leader and then leader of both his party and Walsall Council, which he was in charge of between 2016 and 2018.
He has been suspended from the Labour Party and the Walsall Council Labour group during proceedings.