Erdington attempted murder probe victim dies
- Published
A woman who was found with a fractured skull in her home has died, police said, as they appealed for witnesses to come forward with information.
The 55-year-old was found collapsed by officers called to Gravelly Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, on Sunday.
She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries three days later.
Her death is being treated as unexplained and a 29-year-old man held on suspicion of attempted murder has been released as inquires continue.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "Our sympathies are with the woman's family and friends as they come to terms with her death.
"If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area over the last few days - or has any information that could help our inquiries - then we'd really like to speak to them."
