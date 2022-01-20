BBC News

Fatal Wolverhampton flat fire started accidentally

A man died after being rescued from a bedsit during the blaze in Dickens Road, Wolverhampton

A fatal flat fire is believed to have been started accidentally.

A man died after being rescued from a bedsit during the blaze in Dickens Road, Wolverhampton, at about 01:00 GMT on 30 December, said West Midlands Fire Service.

Thirteen other residents had managed to get themselves out of the three-storey building before firefighters arrived.

The fire service said investigators believed the blaze started accidentally because of an electrical issue.

It had said the fire broke out in a second-floor flat.

