Contemporary art show goes on display in Wolverhampton
- Published
A national tour of contemporary art begins its English leg in Wolverhampton.
British Art Show 9 (BAS9), the UK's largest tour of its kind, runs in the city from Saturday until 10 April.
About 40 artists' work will be on display at Wolverhampton Art Gallery and the local university's art school.
Curators Hammad Nasar and Irene Aristizábal said they were "thrilled" to be bringing the show to the West Midlands.
The production, by Hayward Gallery Touring, takes place every five years and showcases works in four UK cities.
The 2021 tour started in Aberdeen, and will visit Manchester and Plymouth after its spring-time stay in Wolverhampton.
The latest exhibition is structured around three main themes: healing, care and reparative history; tactics for togetherness; and imagining new futures.
In Wolverhampton, there is a focus on works being presented in "critical dialogue" with the city's cultural history.
Mr Nasar said: "It is a really exciting time to be here in the West Midlands with the City of Culture in Coventry and the Commonwealth Games just starting in Birmingham."
Among those with art on display is Mandy El Sayegh, who covers walls in newspapers to express a feeling of sensory overload.
"It is looking at a type of neutral space which is not an art gallery - I am thinking more about hospitals, prisons, confinement," she said.
