'Kidnap victim' contacts police after images shown
An inquiry into a suspected kidnapping has finished after the "victim" got in touch with police.
West Midlands Police said a man was thought to have been put in to the boot of a car by three men.
The suspected incident happened on Alum Rock Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
The man got in touch and said there were no sinister motives, but the force said it is making some follow-up inquiries.
