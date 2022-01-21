Sandwell: Face mask wearing encouraged after end of Plan B
Sandwell residents are being encouraged to keep wearing face masks even when England's Plan B measures end.
Mandatory face coverings in public places will be dropped from 27 January, the prime minister has announced.
Covid-19 infection rates have fallen in Sandwell. However, the council said they still remained extremely high.
"The virus doesn't care about Plan B," Lisa McNally, director of public health, said.
"With the latest data suggesting that one in 15 people have Covid-19 in our region, protecting ourselves and those we love is still crucial."
The infection rate in Sandwell for the week up to 14 January was 1,269.7 per 100,000 people, down from 2,021.3 per 100,000 for the week before.
After next Thursday, the government recommends people wear face coverings in enclosed or private spaces, but said it will be a personal judgement.
The requirement on school pupils wearing masks in secondary school classrooms has already been lifted this week.
However, pupils at Beacon Hill Academy, Dudley, have been told they can choose to continue wearing the coverings in classrooms if they want.
Head teacher Sukhjot Dhami said he felt the government had been too quick in making the decision.
"I think they have gone too early, what we need to do is take a sensible approach to this," he said.
