Murder arrest after woman's body found in Birmingham
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house.
Officers forced entry to the property in Victoria Road in Aston, Birmingham, at 10:15 GMT after concerns were raised for the occupant, West Midlands Police said.
A 64-year-old woman was found dead inside, it said.
A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, the force added.
Police said a post-mortem examination will take place on Saturday while investigations continue.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.
