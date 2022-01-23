Fire breaks out at Wolves' Molineux stadium
A fire broke out at Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux stadium in the early hours.
Smoke could be seen coming from the ground as 20 firefighters were called to the scene at about 01:55 GMT.
They arrived within minutes and contained the blaze in a conference suite bar area. It was put out by 03:40, West Midlands Fire Service said.
It is thought the fire started accidentally in an electrical appliance.
