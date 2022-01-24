Wolverhampton Wanderers fire: Molineux stand closure
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC says fire damage at its Molineux stadium will take "some time to repair", with a stand set to remain closed "until further notice".
The blaze started in a bar area just before 02:00 GMT on Sunday and caused "considerable damage", the club said.
The Billy Wright stand would be "out of action" while damage was assessed and rectified, Wolves added.
The club said it was contacting those whose tickets would be affected.
Fans have joined Wolves in thanking the fire service for its "prompt" response.
About 20 firefighters attended the blaze that started in the Sir Jack Hayward Suite bar area, with crews at the scene within five minutes of being called by security staff working overnight.
The club said "thankfully no one was hurt".
West Midlands Fire Service said it believed the flames started accidentally, due to an electrical appliance.
Andy Howard, watch manager at Wolverhampton fire station, said: "It was contained to the room of origin but the bar area and part of the workspace was involved in fire. Otherwise it was just smoke damage to the rest of the floor."
Tours of the stadium were cancelled on Sunday.
Gareth Parry, of Telford, said he had booked tickets few weeks ago to visit the ground with his seven-year-old son.
"My son is a big Wolves fan and was disappointed as he had been looking forward to it," he said. "They have postponed our tour for a future date and I do understand the need to reschedule if it was unsafe."
Supporters group, Wolves 1877 Trust, described emergency services as "heroes" and said fans were grateful for their actions, tweeting: "It's safe to say that if it wasn't for the quick response [of the fire service], things at Molineux and the Billy Wright Stand would have been worse."