Plug pulled on Atherstone town centre toilets over cost
The plug has been pulled on a public toilet which was costing a council £15 every time someone spent a penny.
The Station Street toilets in Atherstone, Warwickshire, are set to close in April.
The 1960s toilet block is the last one owned by the North Warwickshire Borough Council and is in need of an urgent revamp, set to cost more than £100,000.
Councillors agreed to a recommendation to close the block, estimated to save more than £32,000 a year.
The council has previously closed facilities in Polesworth, Water Orton and Coleshill, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report from Richard Dobbs, the council's corporate director for streetscape, to a resources board meeting on Monday said public conveniences were a "relatively high spending area" compared to the level of service offered and used.
He said there were a number of alternatives less than five minutes' walk away, including the Council House, leisure centre, Co-op, bars and cafes.
Councillor Neil Dirveik said: "I accept that they are very expensive and that we can't afford them and that everywhere else in the borough has already lost theirs - so it is difficult to argue against losing them."
Councillor Denise Clews added: "As a local councillor it is disappointing but when you read that it costs £15 per visit, you have to realise that every single person on North Warwickshire pays a precept that pays for these toiles to be looked after."
Mr Dobbs said local businesses would be consulted, with alternative facilities to be signposted.