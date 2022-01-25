West Bromwich factory fire: Smoke warning as fire rages
Up to 50 firefighters are tackling a significant fire at a factory in the West Midlands.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the business premises of C&A Webb in Tunnel Road, West Bromwich, at about 18:30 GMT.
There are no reports of injuries but the fire is severe and will take some time to deal with, crews said.
People living nearby are being warned about lingering smoke in the area due to the cold temperatures.
Ten crews were sent to the business unit, a mix of office space and storage areas, and had to force entry inside to tackle the blaze.
Tunnel Road has been closed while crews remain at the scene.
The cause is not yet known and investigations will start once the fire is out, the fire service added.
