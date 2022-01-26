West Bromwich: Serious fire at wood kindling factory probed
An investigation has been launched after a serious fire at a factory which makes wood kindling products.
Up to 50 firefighters tackled the flames at C&A Webb in West Bromwich, West Midlands, on Tuesday night.
West Midlands Fire Service said it was able to stop the fire spreading to a neighbouring textile factory. No-one is thought to have been hurt.
People living nearby were warned about lingering smoke in the area due to the cold temperatures.
The fire service said its investigators would be working to establish the cause of the fire.
Temporary road closures remain in place in the local area. Motorists were advised to avoid Tunnel Road, New Street and Harvills Hawthorn.
Emergency services were sent to the premises on Tunnel Road at about 18:30 GMT and two crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) remain on site.