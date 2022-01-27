Erdington by-election: Labour chooses Paulette Hamilton as candidate
Labour has announced its candidate for the Birmingham Erdington by-election.
Local councillor Paulette Hamilton, an NHS nurse for 25 years, was chosen by the party on Wednesday.
The election follows the death of Labour MP Jack Dromey earlier this month, who had held the seat for nearly 12 years.
She said she wanted to tackle key issues affecting the area such as food and fuel poverty, community safety and fly-tipping.
Speaking after her selection, she paid tribute to Mr Dromey saying the "wonderful man" would be sorely missed.
"We are all still grieving and this by-election has come about in the saddest of circumstances."
Ms Hamilton is the current cabinet member for health and social care on Birmingham City Council and has served on the local authority for 17 years.
"My offer to voters is simple," she added.
"I'll put Erdington first. In everything I do. I'll listen to local people and tackle the issues that are affecting them. I want Erdington to be a better place to live and work."
A date has yet to be set for the by-election.