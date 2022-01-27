Ambulance service looks to expand stations
A number of ambulance stations could be moved, rebuilt or expanded.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said five of its operational hubs were "operating beyond their design limits" or were unable to meet future environmental aims.
A WMAS report said it provided an opportunity for a "much-required capacity increase".
A review will look at the sites in Dudley, Hereford, Worcester, Bromsgrove and Shrewsbury.
The report, which went before the trust's board on Wednesday, also noted the improvements would require "significant funding over the next five years".
It said the site in Dudley "is in a good location, but is also becoming very congested".
The alternatives, it said, were either to purchase more land to expand the site, or to sell the current site and build a new hub.
WMAS's report said its base in Bromsgrove also had "the potential to be expanded" and there was land available to do that.
It also noted the hub was on a "strategically well-located" site, with access to main roads to both north Worcestershire and south Birmingham.
In contrast, it said the location of its "operational base" in Shrewsbury had "created some difficulties over the years with local residents".
That site was granted planning permission in 2012 as a maintenance depot, but residents have complained about the number of ambulances leaving and returning to the base.
Mentioning its base in Telford too, WMAS said: "Careful consideration will be given to ensuring we are well positioned to support the communities our current operation serves in this part of our region"
The ambulance service report also said the future of its operational hub in Worcester was "questionable for the longer term" due to its location and size.
It said it intended to sell the current site and look to build a new hub in a better location.
The trust's site in Hereford is also being considered. It said if it remained there, one of the buildings could be demolished to make way for a new block.